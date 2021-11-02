Milton Keynes had highest new house building rate in the UK last year, research reveals

Research has shown MK had the highest new house building rate in the UK in 2020.

Workwear company Clothes2Order studied construction rates to find which towns and cities had the most homes built per 100.000 people.

The study showed Milton Keynes ranks first, with a rate of 684.39 per 100,000 in 2020.

Hundreds of new homes were built in Milton Keynes last year

The city also had a good record for planning permission being granted, with a "high number of successful applications compared to the town’s population", said the company.

Milton Keynes' overall construction score was 6.99, which put it in third place nationally.

A spokesman for Clothes2Order said: "The UK housing market is currently experiencing a boom, with house prices soaring in recent months to record highs up and down the country.

"With demand outweighing supply, UK housebuilders are also experiencing a busy season like no other as developers scramble to cash in on the ballooning market. However, this increase in development is not equal across the country, with the sight of scaffolding, hard hats and workwear being much more common in some places than others."