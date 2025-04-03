Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The introduction of the new wheelie bin scheme has seen MK shoot up the ranks to become one of England’s top recycling cities.

New Government figures show that Milton Keynes has the biggest rise in recycling rates of any place in England, leapfrogging dozens of other areas.

The city is now one of the country’s top recyclers, rising an incredible 76 places in the rankings from 83 to seven.

Now Milton Keynes City Council is asking for local people’s support to get to number 1 next year by making sure that everything that can be recycled is recycled, into the right bin.

The new wheelie bin scheme has seen recycling rates soar in Milton Keynes

Official statistics show 60.2% of the city’s household waste was sent for recycling, reuse or composting in 2023/24, up from 48.1% the previous year. The national average rate for recycling is 44%.

The rise follows the council’s introduction of the four wheelie bin system in September 2023.

As part of a drive to produce a cleaner and greener recycling and waste collection system, red and blue bins were provided for local people to easily separate their paper and card from plastic, metal, and glass.

As a result, the council has seen the volume of recycling rise by over a third.

As the figures for 2024/25 will cover a full year of wheelie bin collections, the city should reach an even higher position next year.

Cabinet member for Recycling and Waste, Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, said: "More than 30 years ago, MK became the first place in the UK to introduce kerbside recycling, and I’m delighted that we’re now one of the best recyclers in the country.

"This is a great result, as recycling saves energy, reduces waste and helps to tackle climate change; I’m really proud we’re making this progress so let’s all keep up the good work and aim for the top spot next time!”

The council explains on its website here what can and can’t be recycled and is asking all residents to refresh their recycling knowledge, as most people are putting at least one thing they shouldn’t into their recycling.

This can stop other items from being recycled, especially if it’s wet or dirty.