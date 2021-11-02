Milton Keynes hearing expert advises people to wear ear plugs on firework night

A hearing expert has warned people in MK not to take the spark out of their hearing on Bonfire Night.

Audiologist Callum Biggs is hearcare director at Specsavers in Newport Pagnell and his staff will be at the town's firework display on Friday to give people advice.

The legal limit for firework noise is 120 decibels - and that’s a huge 35 decibels above the level of noise where hearing damage occurs, says Callum.

Beware of loud fireworks, says a hearing expert

He added: "It’s so important to protect your ears if you are exposed to high levels of noise. Not only can loud noise cause pain, tinnitus and a temporary loss of hearing, but long-term exposure to noise can also cause permanent, irreparable nerve damage, that may not show up for a number of years."

Callum is advising people to stand at least 20 metres away from firework displays and to wear either ear plugs or ear defenders if they are lighting fireworks themselves.

"Keeping a good distance from the source of the sound can lessen its negative effects, he said. " It’s also recommended that anyone putting on a display invests in hearing protection. Professional pyrotechnics are aware of this and will take the necessary precautions, but if you are lighting fireworks yourself, make sure that you invest in a pair of ear plugs or ear defenders.

"Prevention is always better than cure, so if you notice any changes in your hearing, make sure to get it checked by your audiologist."

Specsavers staff will be handing out hi vis vests at the firework display

Specsavers staff will also be handing out high visibility vests to the public attending the Newport Pagnell display, which starts in Riverside Meadow at 7.30pm.

There will be a funfair and food trucks on site open from 5.30pm.