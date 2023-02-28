Milton Keynes heating company gives free tips to cut your energy bills by substantial sums each month

A Milton Keynes plumbing and heating company is launching a free energy-saving advice workshop to help people reduce their soaring bills.

Grand Union Plumbing & Heating, based at Newport Pagnell’s Interchange Park, will host the online workshop on Wednesday next week, March 8, at 6pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will share tried and tested money-saving tips with anyone worried about the cost of heating their homes. The workshop will provide practical advice to help homeowners understand their boiler and how to use it more efficiently.

Experts at Grand Union Plumbing & Heating in MK are giving free advice on slashing energy bills

In recent months, the company has seen an increase of 78% in enquiries from clients wanting to save money on energy bills.

And Grand Union’s expertise has already helped many people to make real savings, prompting feedback from satisfied clients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One simple tip is to switch off your immersion heater and use the boiler to provide hot water instead. And one satisfied resident has reported savings of more than £60 by following this advice.

Another client was struggling to pay their bills and had heard about the ‘British Gas Money Saving Engineers’ advert on the radio, which promotes people to get a quote for a new boiler, as they are more efficient.

"However, not everyone can afford this option right now,” said a Grand Union Plumbing & Heating spokesman. “We believe that savings can still be made even with existing boilers, and therefore we are offering our expertise in the form of free energy saving advice.”

The company's workshop aims to offer tailored advice to the different types of heating and plumbing systems, helping people to identify which system they have and how to run it most efficiently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grand Union owner, Mitchell Moxon said he is excited to offer this service to the community.

"Many people are unaware that immersion heaters can cost around 50p per hour to run on electric, and thus may be unknowingly wasting money,” he said.

“We understand that times are tough, and we want to help in any way we can. By providing tailored advice to our customers, we hope to help them reduce their utility bills and lessen their impact on the environment at the same time."