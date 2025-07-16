Milton Keynes Heritage Open Days to return - with 250 free family events!

The city’s Heritage Open Days are making a return in September, complete with 250 free family events.

The jam-packed programme runs from Friday September 12 to Sunday September 21 and there is something for everyone as MK celebrates its fascinating heritage.

There will be guided walks, historic talks, cycle rides, creative workshops, open days, exhibitions, film screenings, storytelling, craft workshops and musical performances – all completely free to attend.

Families can take a trip on the Electra canal boat, learn about our parks with The Parks Trust, take a guided bike ride through the city, enjoy craft workshops, learn to play board games, hear some stories, visit a medieval fayre, explore a museum dedicated to all things Lego, find out all about bees and above all have fun, share quality time and make some memories..

There will be free family fun at Bletchley Park

Some key attractions opening their doors for free include Milton Keynes Museum, Great Linford Manor Park, Westbury Arts Centre, Milton Keynes City Discovery Centre, The Stables Theatre, Bletchley Park, and the Cowper & Newton Museum in Olney.

The theme for this year is Architecture and across the city there will be 109 events that make the most of MK’s architectural legacy, from ancient churches and farm buildings to the modernist marble- and-glass buildings that form the fabric of our new city.

People can visit architectural practices, hear talks on architecture and sustainability, tour some of MK’s most well-known landmarks and celebrate all that the city has to offer.

Cabinet member for Planning and Placemaking, Cllr Shanika Mahendran said: “It’s really encouraging to see so many of our organisations and communities getting involved in Heritage Open Days 2025 again. Hosting 250 events over just ten days is a huge achievement – and there’s something for everyone. With 109 events focused on this year’s theme of Architecture, Milton Keynes is really celebrating its unique design legacy.”

You can collect your MK HODs brochure from the Milton Keynes libraries, from Get Smart carousels in local supermarkets from the beginning of August, or browse the events online here.

Keep checking the Living Archive website events page to keep in touch or follow Living Archive on Facebook here or Instagram here.

