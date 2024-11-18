Bucks Star brewery in Milton Keynes has won a gold award

A brewery hidden away on a city industrial estate has won a prestigious award for the drinks it produces.

Bucks Star Beer was voted the Best Micro Brewery of the Year at the Buckinghamshire Food & Drink Awards 2024 after competing against excellent breweries from all around the county.

Situated on the Stonebridge industrial estate near Wolverton, Bucks Star recently opened The Brewery Tap House to cater for people who love food and drink.

It serves distilled spirits, organic wines and premium soft drinks alongside unfiltered house beers. The menu is also full of sustainable, organic, high-quality local products.

The Brewery Tap House hosts regular free events including Poems, Prose and Pizza, Jazz, Country Line Dancing, art exhibitions, quiz nights and comedy shows.

Bucks Star founder Datis Gol said: “It's such an honour to have won this award. It has given us the motivation to make our beer available at more establishments which align with our values of high-quality, local produce and sustainability.”