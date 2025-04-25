Milton Keynes historic BMX track reopens after flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes historic Pineham BMX track has reopened after it was forced to close due to flooding last year.

The community facility on Tongwell Street has reopened after Milton Keynes BMX Racing Club secured thousands of pounds to enable it to carry out repairs.

Regular coaching and practice sessions are due to resume as soon as possible, and hundreds of riders from across the country are set to take part in a regional level race in June.

A petition has been launched as part of the club’s campaign to find a new sustainable home for BMX racing in the city.

Milton Keynes BMX Racing Club has reopened its facility on Tongwell Street, after it was forced to close due to flooding last year

At the time of writing, the petition has attracted more than 1,400 signatures.

As well as the risk of the site flooding, the club is also concerned about damage caused by e-bikes and remote controlled cars, and chairman Paul Ritchie has urged people to respect the site.

“Thanks to hard work by volunteers and a generous grant from Sport England, this historic community facility is finally back in action,” Ritchie said.

“But it won’t be open for long if people continue to trash it by using electric-powered bikes and scooters and remote-control cars here.

“Last year, flooding meant the track was only open for 100 days - and before literally every practice, coaching session and race that we hosted, volunteers had to spend time repairing damage caused by inappropriate and illegal use.

“I know it’s frustrating that there aren’t enough facilities for everyone who wants to use e-bikes or remote controlled cars, but BMX racing tracks are simply not designed for powered vehicles of any shape or size and the sign by the track entrance clearly states this.

“The increase in flooding over recent years means it’s a constant struggle just to keep Milton Keynes’s track usable for bicycles.

“Please don’t make things harder by using powered vehicles on it.”

