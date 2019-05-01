Milton Keynes Hockey Club pitches in to help bereaved family

Milton Keynes Hockey Club members have rallied round to help a player whose wife died tragically of a stroke.

Sarah Breuilly died suddenly and tragically in January at the age of 40, leaving husband David to bring up their two young daughters.

The family has been supported by local charity Harry’s Rainbow, which helps children who have suffered a bereavement.

David’s fellow players organised a fundraising day of hockey games to raise cash for the charity.

Players competed for the Sarah Breuilly Memorial Trophy and David took part himself to bag five goals.

The event has raised an impressive £3,023 so far.

Hockey club spokesman Will Luther said: “David and his daughters said the club spirit will always be there for them when they need it.”