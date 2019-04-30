Milton Keynes holidaymaker fighting for her life after suffering mystery virus in Tenerife

An MK mum is fighting for her life in Tenerife after being struck by a mystery virus while on holiday.

Elaine Ruddick, 57, is on a life support machine after the virus turned to pneumonia.

Elaine Ruddick

Her medical bill is already more than £7,500 - and the insurance company is refusing to pay, say her family.

Friends in MK have set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise the cash.

The page, called ‘Raise money to support the the Ruddicks’ states: “Elaine has the fight of her life and any little donation will go towards covering some of the bill.”

Former MK Council worker Elaine had gone to Tenerife with husband Charlie for a two week holiday in the sun. But just three days in she ended up in hospital in Santa Cruz.

Elaine and Charlie

Charlie told the Sun newspaper: “We desperately need help. I’m worried sick about what is going to happen.”

He said the insurance company were refusing to pay because of a bronchial illness Elaine had last year.

But he insists he disclosed on the insurance form all his wife’s medical conditions - including a stroke she had four years ago.

“This is the closest I have ever come to losing my wife in 37 years of marriage,” he said.

“I have never cried so much in all my life. It has been touch and go for over a week. She’s very critical but thankfully getting a little bit more stable.

“I have to stay strong to tell her it will be okay...Honestly though, I don’t know if she is going to live or not.”