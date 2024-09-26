Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A report from Historic England has found that Milton Keynes is home to more than 1,000 listed buildings.

Despite Milton Keynes only being founded as ‘a new town’ in January 1967, the report details how discoveries date back to 500,000 to 10,000 BC.

Among the buildings that feature in the report are the Church of All Saints, which was built in circa 1330 by Lord of the Manor, Philip de Aylesbury.

This church was constructed using the existing chancel arch from an earlier church dating back to the 1200s, making it the earliest known church in the city.

Among the updates over the past 700 years are new clock mechanisms installed in 1869 and new steel bell frames in 1925.

Period design expert Kevin Brown from aluminium window specialists The Heritage Window Company said: “When the porch was extended around 2009, fragments of a Roman pot were found beneath the church - telling a rich story of Milton Keynes’ past.

“It’s another fantastic example of the area’s heritage.”

Also featured is Rectory Cottages, originally owned by the De Grey family, who held the Manor of Bletchley between 1220 and 1610.

It was built in around 1475 and is now used as a Village Hall.

“You can find this beautiful cottage beside Bletchley Park, it features an authentic mediaeval hammer-beamed hall, the same kind you’d find at Westminster,” said Brown.

“It’s believed that the cottage was originally used as a hunting lodge, but now it’s one of the oldest and most beautiful village halls in this part of the country.”

The full list includes cottages, war memorials, farmhouses and much more.