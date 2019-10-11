Milton Keynes hospice launches appeal for clothing donations

Willen Hospice are appealing to the public to donate clothing to the charity, as stocks are running low in their shops across Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

The Hospice needs to raise £9 every minute of the day in order to provide specialist end of life care to patients in the community. The sale of clothing and shoes plays a crucial role in raising those funds.

Mark Rawlins, associate director commercial at Willen Hospice said “We rely heavily on the generosity of the local community to donate items that we can sell on to raise much-needed money. If you’re having a clear out or updating your current wardrobe as we go into Autumn, please spare a thought for us. We’d love to find your unwanted clothing a new home!”

Clothes, shoes and handbags can be dropped off any of the shops or at the Hospice’s Kiln Farm Distribution Centre. The shops are located in Bletchley, Leighton Buzzard, Olney, Buckingham, Towcester, Newport Pagnell, Stony Stratford and Ampthill.

It is essential that donations are handed in during opening hours, and not left outside where they may be open to the elements and risk of theft.

For more information about items that can be accepted, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/shop-with-us/donate-items

or to find a shop visit https://www.willen-hospice.org.uk/findashop