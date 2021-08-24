Milton Keynes Hospital apologises after fine is given to man at incorrectly signposted car park

Milton Keynes Hospital has rescinded the fine given to a visitor who parked in a staff parking bay, due to misleading signposting, today (August 24).

Recent changes to the multi-storey car park on site meant bays previously used by visitors and patients were now allocated to NHS staff.

David Farron used one of these spaces when he had an outpatient appointment at the hospital last Wednesday morning (August 18).

the parking bay David used

He was handed a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) by SABA the parking management company overseeing operations at the hospital.

Milton Keynes Hospital says floor two, the area where David parked is temporarily being used with certain staff only bays.

Dashcam footage from David's vehicle shows that big signage indicated that level as a place where patients could also leave their vehicles.

A spokesperson for SABA outlined that while the bigger signage in the building states the second level is for visitors. That signage within the car park still states which bays are for visitors and which ones are accessible for staff only.

Milton Keynes multi-storey car park

David disputes this claiming the signage showing the staff only is unclear and hard to read due to bad lighting and the position of the notice.

A spokesperson from the hospital sent the following apology to David after agreeing to cancel the penalty. It read: "Firstly I should like to apologise for any inconvenience you have been caused by the issuing of this notice.

"Secondly I can advise you that I have examined the circumstances thoroughly and as a consequence I have requested and confirmed the cancelation of the PCN by SABA today.

"I should also like to take this opportunity to thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. Due to the hurried commencement of a number of new building developments on the hospital site a decision was taken to relocate the reserved paid staff parking to Level 2 of the MSCP (multi-storey car park).

"We have made every effort to appropriately sign and mark the area as well as communicate internally to the staff to ensure no more public parking is affected. This is expected to be a temporary arrangement until a further car park for staff is completed. However as you have correctly highlighted we have not changed the main signage throughout the car park.

"This was a genuine mistake on our part and in no way did we expect to penalise any drivers inappropriately. We will review all our signage in line with the time frame of our programme of works on site and make any changes necessary.

"SABA reliably inform me this is the first PCN issued in this area for this reason. I have instructed they refrain from issuing further PCN’s.

"Once again I thank you for bringing this matter to our attention and offer my apologies to you on behalf of the Trust."

The joint agreement between the parking company and hospital to cancel the charge came after David initially had an appeal rejected by SABA.