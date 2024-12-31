Milton Keynes hospital boss made Commander of British Empire by King Charles for his services to healthcare
Joe Harrision, who is both the Chief Executive and Chair of Milton Keynes University Hospital, has been awarded a CBE (Commander of tyhe British Empire) by King Charles for his services to healthcare.
He has led the hospital for almost 12 years and has overseen several expansions of the site, including the new cancer and radiotherapy centre, academic centre and same-day emergency care centre.
However, the hospital has one of the longest wait times in the country for routine treatments. Patients should start treatment within 18 weeks but in Milton Keynes, around two-thirds are waiting longer. But Professor Harrison has spent much of this year devising a plan to reduce these
He is also national director of the NHS App.
Meanwhile the hospital Chair, Heidi Travis, has been awarded an OBE for services to palliative, neurological and bereavement care, recognising her work as chief executive of the Sue Ryder charity.
Professor Harrison said of his award: “I am incredibly proud to lead Milton Keynes Hospital and to be the national director for digital channels, overseeing the development of the NHS App. I am grateful to so many people in the NHS for the opportunities afforded me in my work; as a patient; and for the treatment the NHS has provided for my family."
He added: “This institution is rightly treasured - it is an enduring honour to be part of it.”
