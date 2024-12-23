Milton Keynes hospital bosses urge people to think twice before visiting loved ones on wards over Christmas
Illnesses such as flu and vomiting bugs are already spreading through patients and staff alike, putting extra pressure on the already overstretched facilities
Now the hospital is taking steps to minimise further spread, and this includes an appeal for people to think again about visiting if they have flu-like symptoms.
Ian Reckless, Chief Medical Officer at MKUH, said: “We are seeing growth in the number of cases of flu. Whilst there is always significant demand for our services at this time of year, we are now feeling the added pressure of winter illnesses.
“The MKUH team is working hard to ensure that staff don’t spread infection, and I would like to appeal to the Milton Keynes community to play their part too. Please don't come into the hospital if you have flu-like symptoms and were planning to visit a family member or friend. We empathise with everyone who wants to see their loved ones, especially over the festive season, but keeping infections out of the hospital helps us to keep everyone safe at this time when they need our care most.”
MKUH has shared this guidance with hospital visitors to help prevent the spread of infections:
Do not visit the hospital if you have had flu-like symptoms, diarrhoea and/or vomiting during the past 48 hours, or have been in contact with someone who has had these symptoms in the past 48 hours
Get vaccinated for flu and Covid-19
If you don’t have symptoms and wish to visit the hospital, wash your hands thoroughly before and during your visit
For help with non-urgent medical issues, please avoid the Emergency Department and go through NHS111 instead in the first instance
MK residents are reminded that the Emergency Department is the right place to visit if someone is experiencing:
loss of consciousness
acute confused state and fits that are not stopping
chest pain
breathing difficulties
severe bleeding that cannot be stopped
severe allergic reactions
severe burns or scalds
stroke
major trauma and accidents such as a road traffic accident
Dr Reckless added, "I must emphasise that if you have any of these serious conditions or symptoms, we want to see you. The people we are asking to stay away from the hospital are those who have symptoms of winter illnesses that can be managed at home, or with the support of a pharmacist or GP.”
To find out more about keeping safe this winter, visit here.
