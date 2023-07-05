News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes hospital celebrates NHS 75th birthday with whopping 7.5ft long cake that took 1,600 eggs to make

It was made by their own catering manager
By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST

Milton Keynes University Hospital has whipped up the 75th birthday celebrations of the NHS with a remarkable 7.5ft long cake.

The iced sponge took an incredible 1,600 eggs to make and was the creation of the hospital’s catering manager, Frances.

MKUH bosses tweeted today (Wednesday): “Frances has outdone himself again...We're thrilled to commemorate this special occasion with such a sweet treat.”

It took four people to carry the huge cake made by MK hospitalIt took four people to carry the huge cake made by MK hospital
It’s thought the cake will be shared among staff, patients and visitors to the canteen.

The birthday is being celebrated across BLMK Integrated Care Board area with public buildings, including Milton Keynes City Council offices, being lit up in blue tonight.

Dr Rima Makarem, chair of the Board, said: “As we celebrate the 75th birthday of the National Health Service, I’ve been delighted at the response from residents and staff. I know the NHS occupies a beloved place in the hearts of the people of this country, and I am grateful to all those who have passed on their good wishes to the service and the individual staff and volunteers who make a difference every day.”

The Board’s chief executive Felicity Cox said: “The NHS has changed lives through its model of healthcare which is free at the point of use in most cases, and has saved many lives. The NHS’s founding principles remain as relevant today as they were in 1948, and it has employed millions of people since its formation.

The cake is part of the NHS 75th birthday celebrations at MK HospitalThe cake is part of the NHS 75th birthday celebrations at MK Hospital
“NHS staff and volunteers are here for you, 365 days a year, and we are deeply thankful for the public support we receive every day.”

