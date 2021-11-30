Milton Keynes Hospital charity boosted by donation from Amazon

A charity that bolsters the efforts of the University Hospital in Milton Keynes has been boosted by a £1,000 donation from the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in the town.

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity is dedicated to enhancing the experience of patients, their families and staff at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The donation from the Amazon team will be used to support the hospital’s baby bereavement fund.

Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “We are thankful to the staff of the NHS for their commitment to patient care, so we wanted to show our support to the University Hospital by offering this donation.

Vanessa Holmes, from Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, said: “Staff and patients at Milton Keynes University Hospital receive such a boost from donations during this challenging time. A big thanks goes to Amazon for thinking of us.”

The donation to Milton Keynes Hospital Charity was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations in the UK.