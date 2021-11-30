Milton Keynes Hospital launches Big Give Christmas Challenge to help young patients in mental health crisis

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity is taking part in The Big Give Christmas Challenge 2021 to raise £7,900 in just one week.

Funds raised will provide enhanced support to children and young people admitted to hospital due to a mental health crisis.

The money will provide extra special training for staff on the ward on how best to support this particularly vulnerable group of young patients.

Milton Keynes University Hospital

The project will also fund bespoke packs and workbooks for young patients including self-help tools, distractions and additional support to aid recovery and prevent re-admission into hospital.

Donations to support these young patients will be generously matched pound for pound by the hospital charity’s corporate partner ECG Training as well as The Reed Foundation.

Their support means any donations made will be doubled in value, and the project will have double the impact for young patients.

Vanessa Holmes, Head of Charity at Milton Keynes University Hospital, said: “This year we’re aiming to raise £7,900 to provide additional support to the children and young people admitted to Milton Keynes University Hospital. To access the £3,950 we have in the matching pot, we need to raise £3,950 in online donations. The support we have received this year from the local community has been amazing.

"We hope the support will continue this Christmas to help us reach our target and enable us to carry on the work we all feel so passionately about.”