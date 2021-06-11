Milton Keynes Hospital sees massive 75% rise in A&E patients compared to same time last year

A massive 75% more patients visited A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital last month compared to the same time last year - 10% above the national trend.

Demand for accident and emergency services in May rose above the levels seen the previous month and same period last year.

NHS England figures show 13,456 patients visited A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in May.

A&E

That was a rise of 13% on the 11,935 visits recorded during April, and 74% more than the 7,751 patients seen in May 2020.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in May 2019, there were 12,357 visits to A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 36% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.1 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 11% compared to April, and 65% more than the 1.3 million seen during May 2020 – a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for that month as more people avoided hospitals during the early days of the pandemic.

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in May:

There were 682 booked appointments, up from 623 in April

89% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%