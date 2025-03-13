Milton Keynes Hospital voted one of best places to work for the NHS in England

Milton Keynes University Hospital has been ranked among the best places to work in the NHS in England.

The local Trust has scored above the national average for staff engagement and morale, with staff feeling positive about the way they are treated and rewarded.

The news comes after an NHS National Staff Survey was conducted during last year’s very challenging winter period to capture the attitudes of staff from across the NHS in England.

MKUH, one of the city’s biggest employers, recorded its highest survey response rate since 2019 - 51% against a national median of 49%. Key survey findings include:

Staff are happy to work at Milton Keynes University Hospital

Overall, people who work at MKUH feel positively about the way they are treated and rewarded - more positively than the national average.

MKUH is considered a compassionate, flexible and inclusive place to work.

Colleagues feel safe and healthy but incidences of aggression and harassment by patients and visitors are becoming a more regular feature of their working lives.

MKUH has one of the most motivated and engaged workforces in the country, reflecting the Trust’s commitment to employee experience and satisfaction.

Nine out of ten colleagues feel that their role makes a positive difference to patients and service users.

Joe Harrison, Chief Executive of MKUH said: “Providing quality care for patients is our number one priority. To achieve that, every colleague on our team must feel safe, supported, and well-equipped to do their job. The survey shows that efforts to make our

hospital a positive, inclusive and productive place to work continue to pay off but working in the NHS is clearly more challenging than ever.

“The 2024 data suggests that staff are being confronted with increasingly unacceptable levels of behaviour from the patients they are there to help. We will continue to work hard to prevent violence, racism and all forms of discrimination or abuse to ensure

that all of our staff feel safe at work.”

MKUH is currently recruiting for a number of roles. Anyone interested in working at the hospital, can find further information here:

The hospital has 550 beds and employs over 4,400 people who care for over half a million patients every year. It is due to expand in the future.