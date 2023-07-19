Milton Keynes Hospital warns of disruption as consultants go on strike

Operations and outpatient clinics have been postponed at Milton Keynes Hospital due to the consultants going on strike from tomorrow (Thursday) until Saturday morning.

The hospital has stressed the action will not affect emergency care, although waiting times could be longer.

This is the first NHS consultant doctor strike in a decade and it is expected to cause severe disruption across the east of England. It follows the national strike by junior doctors, which only ended yesterday (Tuesday).

Hot on the heels of junior doctors, consultants are now going on strike at MK Hospital

Adam Cayley, Chief Operating Officer for the NHS in the east of England said: “From Thursday, staffing levels of consultants will only be able to provide emergency care, similar to arrangements for Christmas NHS service, but spread over two consecutive days.

“Consultants’ work cannot be replaced by other NHS colleagues. Therefore, any planned care delivered by junior doctors or other healthcare professionals requiring even remote consultant supervision will now have to be rescheduled.

“Please use 999 in life-threatening emergencies and NHS 111 online for other health concerns. GP services and pharmacies are also available for patients and can be accessed in the normal way.”

At Milton Keynes University Hospital a spokesperson said: “ Due to the expected increased pressures on the hospital during this time, waiting times may be longer than usual and the majority of elective (planned) care appointments (including operations, procedures and outpatient clinics) have been postponed and rearranged for a different date.

“If you have a planned operation, procedure, or outpatient appointment on any days we will contact you if it needs to be rearranged. If you have not been contacted, please attend as planned.”

They added: “Teams across the hospital have been working extremely hard to minimise the disruption to patients and during this period of industrial action, our dedicated colleagues will be doing everything they can to ensure our patients receive the treatment they need as best as possible so please do continue to treat them with respect.”