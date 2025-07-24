Milton Keynes Hospital warns of longer A&E wait times during doctors' strike

MK hospital has put contingency plans in place to deal with the five day doctor’s strike –but has warned of longer wait times and cancelled appointments.

The period of industrial action is being organised by the British Medical Association and is scheduled to take place from 7am on Friday 25 July to 7am on Wednesday 30 July.

But Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust (MKUH) is reassuring local people that plans are in place to maintain safe, quality care and minimise disruption for patients during the upcoming strike by resident doctors.

Their contingency plans at MKUH mean that:

Patients who need emergency care will still be able to receive treatment at the hospital’s Emergency Department.

Inpatients will receive continuity of care.

Some planned care may be postponed and affected patients will be contacted. If patients have not heard from the hospital, they should attend appointments as normal.#

Waiting times in Emergency Department and Outpatients may be longer than usual.

During the strike, other NHS staff (including consultants and other specialist doctors) will still be working, and the focus will be on ensuring as many services as possible continue to operate safely.

Anyone with health concerns during the period of industrial action can contact NHS 111 for assessment and direction to the most appropriate local service. Call 111, go online at https://111.nhs.uk/ or use the NHS App.

Use 999 or go to the Emergency Department at MKUH when someone is experiencing a life-threatening health emergency and needs immediate medical attention.

Dr Victoria Alner, Acting Chief Medical Officer at MKUH, said: “First and foremost, it is really important that people are not put off coming to the hospital when they need emergency or urgent care. We would like to reassure everyone that our Emergency Department will be open and available to those who are seriously ill or injured.

"Where possible, when lives are not at risk, we ask that people contact NHS111 to receive advice on the most suitable service for their needs.”

She added: “We are working hard to ensure that as many of our services as possible continue to operate safely during the strike. Thank you to everyone for their understanding.”

MKUH has prepared an FAQ to help anyone with questions or concerns. You can access it here.