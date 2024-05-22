Milton Keynes' Hotel La Tour loses lengthy court wrangle over £68,000 VAT bill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city’s newest and most striking hotel has been embroiled in a battle with HMRC over a VAT bill since last year, it has been revealed.

This week the Hotel La Tour case finally ended with a Court of Appeal ruling – which went against the hotel.

The problem stemmed from before the building of the city centre landmark even began, when the company was looking for ways to fund the massive £34m project.

In 2017 bosses decided to sell their other hotel in Birmingham city centre to an Irish company for £31m, ploughing the money into the Milton Keynes project.

Bosses of Hotel La Tour in Milton Keynes have just lost a lengthy court wrangle with HMRC over a VAT payment

To obtain the best price for the shares, Hotel La Tour (HLT) hired professionals for advice and tax support. The VAT on these costs totalled £78,822.95, leading to a repayment due of £68,883.

HLT wanted to reclaim this amount - a process through which businesses be refunded the VAT they paid out on their purchases.

But HMRC disputed the repayment claim and, after some wrangling, the matter was passed to the FTT, the First-tier Tribunal which settles legal differences of opinion.

The tribunal ruled in favour of Hotel La Tour, saying the purpose of the Birmingham sale was to fund its economic activity and the funds were used for taxable supplies.

The Birmingham Hotel La Tour was sold to help finance the Milton Keynes project

But HMRC was still not happy and took the case to the Upper Tribunal. Here, they lost again and HLT thought the matter was over.

However, HMRC then went even higher, to the Court of Appeal. And yesterday (Tuesday) the judgement was release – showing a complete U-turn.

“The Court of Appeal departed from the reason in the lower courts and concluded that the ultimate purpose for the share sale was irrelevant. It held that the costs had a direct link to the exempt supply of shares and therefore the input tax recovery was blocked. HMRC’s appeal was allowed,” said a spokesperson for accountancy firm MHA.

Robin Prince, VAT Partner at accountancy firm MHA told the Citizen: “This judgement is a surprise to many commentators particularly after HMRC had lost the case in the two lower VAT Tribunals. We wait to see whether Hotel La Tour seek permission to appeal to the Supreme Court. For now, we are left with the position where a business has been left with a sticking VAT cost simply because of the way it chose to raise finance”.

The opulent four star Hotel La Tour opened in April 2022. Sitting on MK’s highest point next to the shopping centre, it is 50m tall and offers panoramic views of the city.

There are more than 260 bedrooms, a fourteenth floor sky bar and restaurant, a 12,900 sq ft conference space and an external terrace.

The building is clad in mirrored steel designed to reflect the sun.

The Citizen has approached Hotel La Tour for comment but had no response.