Milton Keynes hotel offers 'restorative sleep day' for insomniacs and people needing time out

It will set you up for a ‘beautiful night’s sleep’ they say
By Sally Murrer
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read

A city hotel has launched a special ‘Restorative Sleep Day’ for those who have trouble nodding off.

Horwood House at Little Horwood says the day is ideal for people who need to take some time out, reboot and set themselves up for a “beautiful night’s sleep”.

The day includes full use of the hotel’s spa facilities from 9am to 5pm, a 60 minute Aromatherapy Associates deep relax body treatment and a delicious afternoon tea.

Grade-II listed Horwood Houses sits on 38 acres of private countryside and boasts a 15m indoor pool, sauna, steam and relaxation rooms, multiple treatment rooms and a state of the art gym

“It’s all centred around a beautiful courtyard, which is ideal for relaxing on a sunny summer’s day,” said a spokesman.

The prices for a Restorative Sleep Day are £135 per person from Sunday to Friday, while Saturdays cost £145 per person.

