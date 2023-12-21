Milton Keynes house prices dropped slightly in October
House prices dropped slightly, by 0.2%, in Milton Keynes in October, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.2% over the last year.
The average Milton Keynes house price in October was £323,807, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2% decrease on September.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices decreased 0.9%, and Milton Keynes was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Milton Keynes rose by £4,000 – putting the area 15th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First-time buyers in Milton Keynes spent an average of £260,600 on their property – £2,400 more than a year ago, and £43,500 more than in October 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £379,600 on average in October – 45.7% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in Milton Keynes in October – they dropped 0.8% in price, to £166,763 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 1.4%.
Among other types of property:
Detached: up 0.3% monthly; up 3.5% annually; £563,327 average
Semi-detached: up 0% monthly; up 1.9% annually; £330,935 average
Terraced: down 0.6% monthly; down 0.3% annually; £269,637 average
How do property prices in Milton Keynes compare?
Buyers paid 16.8% less than the average price in the South East (£389,000) in October for a property in Milton Keynes. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £721,000 on average, and 2.2 times the price as in Milton Keynes. Elmbridge properties cost three times the price as homes in Southampton (£243,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.
Factfile
Average property price in October
Milton Keynes: £323,807
The South East: £389,223
UK: £287,782.