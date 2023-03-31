Milton Keynes house prices rose last summer despite cost-of-living crisis

House prices in Milton Keynes rose last summer despite the housing market beginning to stall amid the cost-of-living crisis, new figures show.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the median house in Milton Keynes cost £320,000 in the year to September – up from £310,000 in the year to June.

In the year to March 2022, it was £312,500.

Nationally, house prices fell for the first time since 2011 from £279,000 in September 2021 to £270,000 last year, while further ONS figures show prices have fallen further at the start of this year with estate agents blaming Liz Truss' disastrous autumn mini-budget for the fall in activity as some buyers were forced to renegotiate on price due to reduced affordability.

The recent fall in price follows more than a decade of steady rises after the 2008 financial crash.

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country said: "A significant proportion of the sales completed at the beginning of the year had to weather the impact of autumn's mini-budget and sudden rise in mortgage rates.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: "January’s drop in annual house price growth tells us a lot about the detrimental impact of the mini-budget but very little about how the UK property market will perform this year."

The figures also show the median average income for a full-time employee in Milton Keynes was £35,997 in the year to September.

It meant full-time-working house hunters needed 8.9 times their income to buy a home.

However, two decades ago, the average house cost £112,000, while the average wage was £21,029.

It meant the price of a home was 5.3 times the average full-time annual wage, with houses now 67% more unaffordable than than 20 years before.