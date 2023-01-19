Milton Keynes housebuilder offers struggling buyers £1k per month off their mortgage if they buy a brand new home

A developer of offering househunters £1000 a month off their mortage for six months if they buy one of their selected new homes in MK.

Ashberry Homes’ offer applies to designated plots at ‘The Wavendon Collection’, which is off Glebe Farm. Prices are from £339,995 to £345,000 for a two-bed semi.

Their offer will run to the end of March and is designed to help customers as the cost of living puts pressure on domestic budgets.

An Ashberry Home at Wavendon

The housebuilder also claims that buying an energy-efficient new-build house from Ashberry Homes would save an average of £220 a month on fuel bills, when compared to an older property of a similar size.

Ashberry sales director Greg Allsop said: “We have launched this mortgage contribution initiative to lend a helping hand to homebuyers as a response to the cost-of-living pressures on people’s budgets.

“Ashberry Homes is building a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes at The Wavendon Collection and we are offering to pay £1,000 a month towards buyers’ mortgage payments for up to six months on the final two properties. This huge saving could go towards helping people balance their budgets, save for a holiday or enjoy nights out with friends.”

Greg said: “By combining our mortgage contribution offer and the energy savings which come with a new-build home, buyers of selected plots could save a total of up to £7,300 over six months.

"We would advise potential purchasers wanting to take advantage of these benefits to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”