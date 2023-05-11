Milton Keynes householders warned to be on the alert for cowboy builders out to rip them off

Trade association experts have warned households to beware of cowboy builders and rogue traders operating in Milton Keynes and the rest of Buckinghamshire.

Complaints from people who had been ripped off or let down soared by a third last year, and a further rise is predicted as the rogues seek to take advantage of the cost of living crisis.

OFTEC, a registration body for heating technicians, is now urging households to carefully check the credentials of any tradesperson when having work done in the home.

Always check the badge and credentials, say OFTEC

“ As well as work being potentially unsafe, victims of unscrupulous traders could face further complications and difficulty selling their home as the enforcement of building regulations is tightened,” said their spokesman,

Certain work in the home, such as an extension or installation of a new heating system, must be correctly notified with the local authority, either directly, through a private building inspector or a technician registered with a competent person scheme who can ‘self certify’.

The responsibility typically lies with the tradesperson and new tighter regulations mean they could face up to two years imprisonment if rules aren’t followed.

However, local authorities may serve an enforcement notice on the property owner requiring work which does not meet building regulations to be redone or removed. If the owner does not take action, the local authority has the power to undertake the work itself and recover the costs from the owner.

OFTEC has issued the following advice:

1. Beware of unexpected tradespeople at your door. If you receive an unexpected knock at the door from someone offering to undertake work in your property, don’t be pressured into making a quick decision.

2. ‘Look for the badge’ and check their credentials. Check the tradesperson has the appropriate qualifications and experience to complete the work safely by asking to see their credentials.

3. Get multiple quotes for the work. Rogue traders often entice people with seemingly ‘cheap’ offers, but they could cut corners, which may end up costing you more in the long run. It’s a good idea to speak with family or neighbours for recommendations.

4. Do your own research. Familiarise yourself with some of the key requirements when you are having work undertaken in your home. For example, will you need planning permission? Is the work compliant with building regulations? Will the work need to be notified, such as in the case of a new or replacement heating system installation.

5. Don’t just take their word for it. It’s much easier today for rogue traders to create a professional looking website, leaflet or online advert to use to make their offer more compelling. Always search for the company’s name online.

Malcolm Farrow from OFTEC, said: "Spring is a time when many of us are looking to make improvements to our homes and gardens but, it’s unfortunately also a time when rogue traders are more prevalent. With finances squeezed in the current cost of living crisis, it may be tempting to go for a cheap option offered on your doorstep, but there are significant risks with not doing your research.”