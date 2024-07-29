Milton Keynes Indian restaurant forced to close after inspectors find infestation of cockroaches amid 'filthy' conditions
Inspectors say the place posed a “risk to the health of customers”.
They went to court to get a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order to ensure the premises remained closed until it is cleaned up.
The council team went to inspect Bengal Spice in Bletchley’s Wellington Place earlier this year.
"During an inspection … Milton Keynes City Council colleagues found the restaurant kitchen to be crawling with cockroaches and in a filthy condition,” said an MKCC spokesperson.
"The city council forced the restaurant to close due to an imminent risk to the health of customers.”
Milton Keynes Magistrates Court granted an order that it be temporarily closed and the restaurant , which delivers via JustEat and Deliveroo, was ordered to pay £1,195.87 in costs.
Bengal Spice owners have since addressed the issues and have been granted permission to reopen, said the spokesperson.
But the city council will now continue to monitor conditions.
Cabinet member for Regulatory Services, Cllr Mick Legg, said today (Monday): “Our Environmental Health team play an important role in ensuring premises comply with the law and don’t put customers in harm’s way. This sends a clear message that any premises that are not adhering to safety regulations will be found out, and forced to take action by us and by the Courts.
"In this case, the restaurant addressed the issues quickly and we will continue to monitor conditions to ensure they uphold the standards expected of them.”