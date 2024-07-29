Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council has temporarily closed down a popular Indian restaurant after finding it ‘filthy’ and infested with cockroaches.

Inspectors say the place posed a “risk to the health of customers”.

They went to court to get a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order to ensure the premises remained closed until it is cleaned up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council team went to inspect Bengal Spice in Bletchley’s Wellington Place earlier this year.

The council found an infestation of cokroaches at the restaurant in Milton Keynes

"During an inspection … Milton Keynes City Council colleagues found the restaurant kitchen to be crawling with cockroaches and in a filthy condition,” said an MKCC spokesperson.

"The city council forced the restaurant to close due to an imminent risk to the health of customers.”

Milton Keynes Magistrates Court granted an order that it be temporarily closed and the restaurant , which delivers via JustEat and Deliveroo, was ordered to pay £1,195.87 in costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bengal Spice owners have since addressed the issues and have been granted permission to reopen, said the spokesperson.

But the city council will now continue to monitor conditions.

Cabinet member for Regulatory Services, Cllr Mick Legg, said today (Monday): “Our Environmental Health team play an important role in ensuring premises comply with the law and don’t put customers in harm’s way. This sends a clear message that any premises that are not adhering to safety regulations will be found out, and forced to take action by us and by the Courts.