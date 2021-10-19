Milton Keynes Indian restaurant wins TWO national curry awards

Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar in The Hub have been crowned winners of two categories at the 10th English Curry Awards 2021.

The restaurant was named as ‘Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year South East’ and ‘Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year Overall Winner’

The announcement was made yesterday (Monday) at a glittering awards ceremony in Birmingham.

Maaya workers celebrate their win

Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar owner Mo Abdul said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded not one, but two awards. As an independent restaurant and takeaway service operating during the pandemic, we have continuously adapted our offering to serve our food to those in Milton Keynes throughout the lockdowns."

During the first Covid lockdown and resulting toilet roll shortage, Maaya operated a takeaway service - and included a free loo roll with every order. During this year's lockdown, they used their initiative again and launched special 'cook at home' kits so people could enjoy their favourite dishes.

Mo said: “On behalf of the entire team here at Maaya, we would like to thank our customers for their continued support, and show our appreciate to the board of the English Curry Awards for believing in our business”.

A spokesman for the awards said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally."