Milton Keynes is among the worst cities in the UK for SNORERS, a new study has revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bizarre new study has discovered Milton Keynes is one of the UK hotspots for snoring.

Research shows that there are as many as 15 million snorers in the UK , which equates to almost half (41.5%) of the adult population.

Experts at Mattress Online were keen to find out which place were most populated with people possessing the annoying sleep habit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They analysed google searches for terms such as “how to stop snoring” and “how can I quit snoring” across the UK to discover where they were carried out the most.

Milton Keynes is one of the worst cities for snorers, it has been claimed

And Milton Keynes came in as the third highest.

The number one worst city for snorers is Swansea, where there are 23.64 searches for snoring help per 1000 people every month.

Next up as the second worst snoring city is Derby, where each month there are 17.33 searches for how to quit snoring per 1000 people.

Third in the rankings, with 11.13 snoring searches per 1000 people each month, was Milton Keynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city sleeping most soundly with the least snorers in the UK, according to the study, is Edinburgh. Here, there are just 1.3 monthly searches on how to quit snoring per 1000 people.

Next up in the rankings is Southampton, where there are 1.52 snoring searches per 1000 people each month.

Third in the study, with 1.7 monthly searches for snoring help per 1000 people, is nearby Northampton.

Mattress Online has highlighted some of the best ways to stop or reduce snoring:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sleep on your side: Sleeping on your side rather than on your back is one of the most effective ways to reduce snoring. If you struggle to stay on your side once you fall asleep, you could try strategically placing pillows to keep you situated, or even invest in a pillow specifically designed to keep you on your side.

Adjust your lifestyle: Often, the way you live your life each day can contribute to the snoring you experience at night. Cutting down on alcohol and quitting smoking can help to alleviate smoking, as well as regular exercise and healthy eating to promote weight loss if you are overweight.

Specialist devices: There are many devices out there designed to help those who snore, such as nasal strips, mouthpieces, and chin straps. However, the type of device you need will depend on the cause of your snoring, so it is always best to consult with a doctor.

Mouth exercises: Special exercises for the mouth and throat can help to strengthen the airway and tongue muscles to encourage breathing through the nose, therefore reducing snoring at night. The Sleep Foundation provides a list of mouth and throat exercises that should be done at least three times a day for three months to help alleviate snoring

A spokesperson for The Sleep Foundation said: “For people with mild snoring, research has shown that mouth and throat exercises can help tone the muscles around the airway so that snoring is not as frequent or noisy. Likewise, the same mouth and throat exercises have been shown to improve mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea.”