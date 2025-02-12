Milton Keynes is crowned UK’s most romantic city as Valentine's Day approaches

Milton Keynes has defied the Valentine’s Day dating slump to be crowned the UK’s most romantic city.

Research has shown that love might be on pause for much of the UK on the big day with dating site activity typically dropping by 20% compared to the week before.

But according to the latest FlirtFinder Index, compiled by FlirtFinder.co.uk, romance is thriving here in MK.

The city has bucked the national trend to experience a staggering 340% increase in online dating activity this week – earning it the title of the most romantic place in the UK..

And it doesn’t stop there. Milton Keynes is also one of the few places in the UK where the birth rate is actually increasing, suggesting that love isn’t just in the air—it’s making a lasting impact.

FlirtFinder director Justin Battell said: “Often recognized for its modernist architecture, abundance of roundabouts, and famous concrete cows, Milton Keynes may not be the first place that springs to mind when thinking of romance. But the data tells a different story. As the rest of the country slows down on Valentine’s Day, Milton Keynes is buzzing with love—and, it seems, growing families.

He added: "Milton Keynes may have been called 'heartless' by some because of its new town past and modern architecture, but beneath the surface clearly is a town brimming with romance. It's a testament to the fact that love can blossom even in the most unexpected places, proving that sometimes, the most surprising destinations offer the most genuine connections.

"With its thriving Valentine’s Day dating scene and rising birth rate, could Milton Keynes be the UK’s new capital of romance? Whether it’s last-minute date seekers, hopeful romantics, or a hidden culture of lovers ready to mingle, one thing is certain—Cupid has found his home in Milton Keynes.”

Other towns that saw the biggest increases in online dating activity this week are:

Londonderry – 276.5% increase

Tweed – 266.7% increase

Dumfries – 205.7% increase

Kilmarnock – 191% increase

Worcester – 179.2% increase

Harrow – 172.4% increase

Ballymena – 171.4% increase

Armagh – 171.4% increase

Torquay – 170.8% increase

Flirtfinder is an Indie dating sites with 500,000 members. See the full Valentine’s Day report here.