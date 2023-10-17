Milton Keynes is declared one of the worst cities in the UK for a night out

A survey found 48% of people questioned were worried about being mugged or robbed at night

Milton Keynes has been crowned the sixth worst city in the UK for a night out, according to new research.

A study by Get Licensed analysed the number of venues per head, the cost of a pint and a range of safety issues to reveal the best and worst nights out in Britain.

MK emerged as the sixth worst place, with a score of 2.48 out of 10.

The research showed the city has seven bars and clubs per 100,000 people and 58 pubs per 100,000 people. The average price of a pint here is £5.23.

The safety score let us down, with 48% of people worried about being mugged or robbed if they went out at night.

A mere 28% of people questioned said they felt safe walking alone at night, while another 28% worried about being assaulted due to hate crime.

Newcastle upon Tyne has been crowned the best UK city for a night out with a score of 8.19 out of 10.

With one of the highest rankings for the number of prestigious CAMRA pubs (211 per 100,000), and bars and nightclubs (66 per 100,000 people). Newcastle also has a fairly cheap pint (£4.20).

London was named the worst city for a night out with a score of 1.73. London fell to the bottom of the ranking for its average cost of a pint being £6.82 and for its number of real ale pubs (30 per 100,000).

Get Licensed took the data for the number of bars and clubs were taken from Tripadvisor, while the number of pubs close to each location was taken from CAMRA’s whatpub.com.

A spokesperson said: “We sourced the price of a pint from Numbeo. This figure was given as a price per 500ml, which we used to calculate what a pint measure would cost proportionally. We also used Numbeo safety data to track a range of safety-related factors for each town and city.

They added:” Some British towns also varied when it came to their safety levels. While all of the best nightlife venues have ample staff and door supervisors with the appropriate training and SIA licences, safety remains an important factor that many consider when planning a night out.”