Milton Keynes is fifth best performing town in the UK for economy, jobs, income and housing

The news was proudly released today by the council’s Labour and Lib Dem alliance.

But it was immediately dampened by local Conservatives, who pointed out that rising bills, including council tax, are leaving many residents struggling to make ends meet and worried about the future.

News of the economic success came in the recently-published Demos-PWC Good Growth for Cities Index ranks 50 UK cities against 12 economic factors, including jobs, income and housing.

The economy in Milton Keynes is bouncing back, say councillors

Milton Keynes scored above average on seven of the 12 factors, and its economy had an above-average growth rate of 7.4% in 2021, according to the report.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Robin Bradburn, who is the Cabinet member for Economy, Recovery and Renewal, said: “I’m so proud of our local businesses, entrepreneurs and residents who have all helped our city recover as well as we have from the pandemic.

This is a great achievement, and as a council we will continue to do all we can to make sure our local economy continues to recover and grow.”

He said Milton Keynes Council had invested over £3 million in an Economic Recovery Plan that has so far helped more than 900 businesses and 2,350 residents.

The economic support measures include the Diamond Resilience Programme, which provides specialist support and training to 100 small and medium size businesses on how to bounce back after Covid, and the council’s partnership with the Love Local Hub in centre:MK, which provides support to 100 female entrepreneurs.

There is also a council partnership with MK ACT, a charity that helps people escape domestic violence. The partnership supports 100 women in regaining economic independence.

Cllr Pete Marland, Labour leader of MK Council, said today: “It was our priority at the council for Milton Keynes to have a strong, prosperous and fair recovery from the pandemic, and reports like this show how our city is achieving that.”

But the opposition Tories were not quite so impressed.

Their leader Cllr Alex Walker said: “It is pleasing to see MK’s economy growing but there’s plenty more the council should be doing to stimulate growth from free car parking in CMK, to support for high streets and more apprenticeships for young people.”

He added: “The most important thing right now however, is to make sure we are supporting those residents who are being left behind. Households in Milton Keynes have just been hit by the Lib Dem and Labour council’s 8th council tax rise in a row. This will leave families £500 worse off a year than they were in 2014.

“At the same time they’ve seen local bus routes cut and they will soon see weekly recycling collections cut to fortnightly.

“Now is not the time for the council to be celebratory. It looks desperately out of touch.