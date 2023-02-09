Milton Keynes has been named as one of the 50 worst places to live in Britain in a controversial poll.

More than 105,000 cast their votes a survey run by the satirical iLivehere website and MK emerged as number 35 on the worst place list.

Neighbouring Luton took the number one spot, with one reviewer stating: “It makes Slough comparable to the playboy tax exile haven of Monaco."

Milton Keynes did not come out too well in the national survey

Aylesbury, crowned the very worst place to live last year, took fifth place this time, while Northampton was in position number 50.

Milton Keynes, though more than half way down the list, took a real hammering from the website’s mystery reviewer – who appears only to have lived in the city for six months.

They headed their review: “Oh Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes…what have you done to yourself?”

And they wrote: “A long standing national joke about Concrete Cows, the gridded roads and a bought in Football team. That’s most people’s sum knowledge about MK, and to be honest, it was mine until I had the dire misfortune to think that moving here would be a viable choice. I’ve been here six months and I have come to loathe the place with a fiery passion.

“A dismal London commuter belt town/city/(your choice), a symphony in the superficial and a concerto of concrete, eleventy square miles of fetid ****** failed social housing surrounded by dual carriageways where to be cut up if you’re not in the fastest VW/Audi/BMW/Vauxhall Vivaro van going is de rigueur.

"Retail parks, retail parks as far as the eye can see. A Starbucks, a Costa, this place is not for me.

The reviewer adds: “You find that generally speaking, MK is almost a laboratory of some sort of social engineering project. The poor and the rich are only separated by a few H or V roads and a few roundabouts.

"The estates in general are desperate. Those who say ‘It’s grim up North’ have clearly never been to Netherfield, Conniburrow, Coffee Hall, Lakes Estate, etc. In fact, MK-ers will regularly debate which estate is “not as bad as it used to be” whilst missing the point that they are all ****.

"On the other flip side of the coin, those that do do well generally do very well thank you and are quite proud of their Barratt/Persimmon style housing box unit with plasterboard walls and two car garage with heavily financed huge wheeled pieces of tin that have to be driven flat out everywhere, for in MK…you snooze, you lose.

“There’s a lot of words to be said about MK, but I’ve said enough: Milton Keynes IS dismal: a huge sprawling “Sim City” of buildings that are lucky if they see 40 years use. A place where excuses are frequently made for it’s obvious flaws. A place with a huge poor-rich divide, a place where a concrete monstrosity of a former Bus Station that would have been levelled anywhere else is actually a listed building.”