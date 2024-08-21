Milton Keynes is named one of the 20 best places in the UK to raise a family
A study by children’s clothing firm Millie & Jones looked at 11 different criteria, including safety, school standards, cost of living, childcare, dovirce rates and parks and playgrounds, to determine the best places for children to thrive.
Preston takes the crown as the most family-friendly city in the UK with a score of 66.33. Working parents benefit from a wide range of childcare options, with a generous 58 daycares per 100K residents. But stay-at-home parents aren't left out, as there's plenty to keep children entertained.
St Albans takes third place with a score of 63.97. This Hertfordshire city outshines the competition in providing green spaces and recreational opportunities for families, boasting 189 parks and playgrounds per 100K residents and 1,225 activities per 100K residents.
Other cities in the top 20 include Cambridge, Stirling, Oxford, Litchfield, Wrexham, Chelmsford and Gloucester.
Bottom of the list is Sunderland, which was ranked 60th for its daycare availability and its lowest number of parks, playgrounds, and family-friendly activities.
Durham is the second least convenient city for family-friendliness, with a score of 38.08. Despite offering the UK's most affordable property market, the city falls short in other areas.
Harry Hammond from Millie & Jones said: “The environment in which a child is brought up significantly shapes their future. A safe, nurturing community with access to high-quality education, healthcare, and recreational facilities provides a robust foundation for children to thrive.”