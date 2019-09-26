Milton Keynes is once again a blooming success in Britain in Bloom awards

Green-fingered residents are celebrating great success for Milton Keynes in the Regional Britain in Bloom Awards ceremony.

Stony Stratford in Bloom won a gold award for the fourth-year running, while Wolverton gained silver gilt,and also a special Regional Award for ‘Inspiring People to Grow.’

MK in Bloom flowers

It’s Your Neighbourhood groups in Milton Keynes also did spectacularly well. In Stony Stratford Mary Robinson and Robin Nichols’ North End Pond project gained a Level 5 Outstanding once again, as did York House Community Gardens.

Fullers Slade IYN shot to Level 4, at the first time of entry, while the Bletchley Sensory Garden group gained a Level 4. The Netherfield Community Garden , entering for the first year, gained a Level 2.

Russell St Primary School, Stony Stratford, was highly commended, with the judges referring to the pupils as ‘just amazing’ and ‘inspiring’.

Judy Deveson, Chair of Stony Stratford in Bloom and Volunteer Ambassador for the Thames and Chilterns Region, said: “What shines out in the judges’ comments on all the entries for Milton Keynes was their praise for the sheer hard work, enthusiasm and ongoing commitment of the volunteers."