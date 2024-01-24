News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Milton Keynes is one of the mouldiest cities in the UK, research reveals

People are searching Google for cures for black mould and condensation
By Sally Murrer
Published 24th Jan 2024, 10:50 GMT
With damp and mould present in many properties across the UK, Toolstation investigated which cities were suffering the most from mould and condensation.

Using Google search data, the study compiled a list of the 10 cities searching for solutions the most.

Milton Keynes ranked ninth for searches for black mould, racking up an annual search volume of 790. City households also searched 1,940 times for condensation in the home.

Some estates on Milton Keynes have particular problems with black mould
Some estates on Milton Keynes have particular problems with black mould
Leeds emerged as the UK city confronting the most significant black mould challenges, with 3,710 annual searches specifically for black mould. This translates to 70 searches per 10,000 people.

Edinburgh came in second, with a total of 3,330 searches per year, translating to 60 searches per 10,000 people.

Brighton, Bristol and London also rank highly for mould searches by population, appearing in the top five.

Next is Swansea, with 38 searches per 10,000 people, followed by Liverpool and Coventry. Rounding out the top 10 are Milton Keynes and Sheffield, both with 29 searches per 10,000 people.

You can also find expert advice for removing and preventing mould in Toolstation’s Damp, Mould and Condensation Guide, which can be viewed here.

Many homes on less conventionally built estates in Milton Keynes, such as Netherfield, suffer with black mould.

According to Milton Keynes City Council, the most common cause is condensation. They say mould should be wiped off immediately and the area treated with a diluted bleach solution of fungicidal product available from DIY stores.

