Milton Keynes is one of the mouldiest cities in the UK, research reveals

With damp and mould present in many properties across the UK, Toolstation investigated which cities were suffering the most from mould and condensation.

Using Google search data, the study compiled a list of the 10 cities searching for solutions the most.

Milton Keynes ranked ninth for searches for black mould, racking up an annual search volume of 790. City households also searched 1,940 times for condensation in the home.

Some estates on Milton Keynes have particular problems with black mould

Leeds emerged as the UK city confronting the most significant black mould challenges, with 3,710 annual searches specifically for black mould. This translates to 70 searches per 10,000 people.

Edinburgh came in second, with a total of 3,330 searches per year, translating to 60 searches per 10,000 people.

Brighton, Bristol and London also rank highly for mould searches by population, appearing in the top five.

Next is Swansea, with 38 searches per 10,000 people, followed by Liverpool and Coventry. Rounding out the top 10 are Milton Keynes and Sheffield, both with 29 searches per 10,000 people.

Many homes on less conventionally built estates in Milton Keynes, such as Netherfield, suffer with black mould.