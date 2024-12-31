Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes had two minutes in the spotlight on national TV on Friday night, when Liz Kershaw answered questions on the city during an episode of Celebrity Mastermind.

The broadcaster and journalist triumphed in a celebrity edition of the famous quiz BBC TV quiz show, where contestants have to answer questions against the clock on a chosen specialist subject and then general knowledge.

Kershaw, a former presenter on Radio 1, Radio 6 Music and Radio 5 Live, has presented on BBC radio for more than 30 years.

Kershaw, who was born in Lancashire, did not explain why she chose Milton Keynes as her specialist subject for the programme.

She won the programme with 18 points, scoring six points on Milton Keynes and 12 on general knowledge.

Here are the nine questions Kershaw was asked about Milton Keynes during the course of the 90-second time limit, with the answers below. Good luck!

What’s the alliterative and collective name given to the set of sculptures by Liz Lay, originally installed in 1978, which have come to be regarded as an icon in Milton Keynes? What’s the name of the Monument in the city centre, created by Gordon Young, which comprises a circular array of granite pillars, each commemorating a significant local event or date? A large park in the centre of the city is named after which businessman, who served as the first chair of the Milton Keynes Development Corporation? Milton Keynes was the filming location for the fourth instalment, released in 1987, of which feature film franchise, with the city’s railway station being used for a scene set in the United Nations building in New York? The Milton Keynes Peace Pagoda, constructed by monks and nuns of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist order, is on the shore of which lake? Which local poet was appointed as Milton Keynes official Poet Laureate in 2011? What’s the name of the renowned music venue established by the jazz musicians John Dankworth and Cleo Laine in 1970, in the grounds of their home in Wavendon? The National Museum of Computing was opened in 2007 in the grounds of which country estate in the south of Milton Keynes? The first play to be staged at the Milton Keynes Theatre when it opened in 1999 was what locally written musical drama, about the impact of the railway industry in the town of Wolverton?

The answers

Concrete Cows Milton Keynes Rose Lord Campbell Superman 4 Willen Lake Mark Neil The Stables Bletchley Park All Change