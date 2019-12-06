Milton Keynes is the MOST EXPENSIVE rail commute in UK, research reveals

If you're a Milton Keynes commuter, you might want to look away.

As new research reveals city rail passengers have the MOST expensive commute to London in the country.

A Virgin train (stock photo)

According to Veygo Magazine, which analysed the cost of commuting around the UK by train and car, rail commuters in Milton Keynes have to fork out a staggering £515.80 a month to get to work in London.

And the figures for drivers aren't much better either.

If, for some crazy reason, you were thinking of driving into the capital for work every day - complete with its inaccessible parking and congestion charges - you're looking at forking out a whopping £734 a month*.

So, it might be time to think about car sharing ....or looking for a new job, as the further away you live from London, the more time and money you have to spend just to get into work every day.

*Monthly fuel costs were calculated based on the petrol cost per mile of a Ford Fiesta, according to Next Green Car (two journeys per day, five days a week).

To read the full commuter cost report click here