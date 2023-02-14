New research has studied the cities in the UK with the most and least guidebooks written about them – and Milton Keynes has come out bottom.

The study, conducted by a holiday property booking company called Independent Cottages, found not a single guidebook has been written about MK

It trawled through more than three millions guidebooks to find which cities had the most written about them

There are no guidebooks written about Milton Keynes, it is claimed

MK, it appears, does not have a single guidebook. The only other place in the UK to get a zero was Reading.

A spokesman for Independent Cottages said: “ We may live in an increasingly digital world, with the likes of Tripadvisor, Tiktok and Instagram taking the travel world by storm, but it appears that people are still keen to stick to the basics when it comes to recommendations.

“Because, according to a research study, it is the humble travel guidebook that is still rated as the most influential source of information by travellers.”

Unsurprisingly, London topped the list as the city with the most guidebooks – a grand total of 1,637 In second place as Edinburgh and third was Cambridge.

Already, as a result of the survey, The Daily Express today dubbed Milton Keynes the “most underrated” city in the UK.

But the article went to say: “Although it might have been neglected by Britain’s guidebooks, the city actually has plenty of attractions worth visiting.”

