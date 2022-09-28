News you can trust since 1981

Milton Keynes is the second highest city in the UK for people wanting to quit their jobs

MK is suffering a ‘job resignation phenomenon’, according to research released this week.

By Sally Murrer
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:42 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:43 pm

The study by Funky Pigeon found an influx of people leaving their jobs during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their research analysed the Google search data of 20 resignation related phrases, such as ‘resignation letter’, ‘template for resignation letter’, ‘writing a resignation letter’, ‘how to write a resignation letter’ in the UK’s 60 most populated cities to discover where the highest numbers of people were considering leaving their current jobs.

The research found that Milton Keynes placed second in the list with 85.28 average monthly searches per 10,000 people in the city searching for these resignation related terms.

Funky Pigeon has brought out a a range of resignation cards

Cambridge came out on top with 97.97 average monthly searches per 10,000 people and in third place was Manchester with 81.35.

To help take the awkwardness out of writing a resignation letter, Funky Pigeon has released a range of resignation cards which allow employees to quit in a way which softens the blow.

