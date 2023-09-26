Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes University Hospital is to release the city’s first cookery book.

‘Feel Good Foods’ is the result of months spent gathering the favourtie recipes of patients, staff and visitors at the hospital.

Each recipe comes with personal and sometimes touching stories about the contributors’ memories of their special foods.

MK charity Arts for Health MK is producing a feel-good cookbook that will go on sale next month

"The intention of this project was to explore the creative ways that cooking can ignite memories and nourish us emotionally,” said organiser Lizzie Merrill from the city’s Arts for Health charity.

The cookbook will be launched next month launch at the hospital’s Eaglestone Restaurant and copies will be sold to raise money for Arts for Health.

The hospital’s Head of Catering Francesco Fiore has also been working on the project and will be making several of the recipes from the cookbook.

Recipes include Eygpt’s equivalent to British fish and chips, decadent desserts and hearty family meals.

.Arts for Health delivers innovative and inclusive arts activities, events and exhibitions in health care and community settings.

They are based at Milton Keynes University Hospital where they care for the art collection, organise an annual programme of temporary exhibitions, events for staff, and manage the special Creative Courtyards.Arts for Health grew out of the voluntary Hospital Arts Committee who had the vision to develop an art collection at the hospital when it first opened in 1984.