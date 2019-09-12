Milton Keynes is top town for raising money for cancer research

Determined runners have helped Milton Keynes raise more money for cancer research than any other town in the UK this year, delighted Race for Life organisers have revealed.

The latest boost came from Saturday's Pretty Muddy, where nearly 2,200 people of all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes showed their commitment to the cause by splashing through a 5k mud-strewn obstacle course at Willem Lake.

Race for Life MK

So far their sponsorship has raised more than £100,000. combined with money raised from the MK Race for Life in June, this puts the city at the top of the fundraising charts.

Organisers of the events are now sending a heart-felt message of thanks to everybody who took part and all their supporters.

Courtney Culverhouse, Cancer Research UK’s Event Manager, said: “Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to people like the people of Milton Keynes who joined the fight at Pretty Muddy. We’d like to say a special thank you to everyone that took part in this event or Race for Life in June, as Milton Keynes is the town that has raised the most money through Race for Life this year in Central England – a staggering £245,000!

“By taking part and raising money, our participants play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into new, better treatments for patients in Milton Keynes and across the UK and we’d like to thank everyone who took part in the event on Saturday.

Race for Life MK

“I’d also like to say thank you to all our suppliers and volunteers, including Hertfordshire 4x4 Response, Milton Keynes Sea Cadets and Milton Keynes PureGym – not to mention all the individual volunteers. We simply could not have put the event on without them!”

“The atmosphere on the day was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter - as people came together to remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived. Race for Life and Pretty Muddy offer a unique opportunity for people to unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.

She is asking everybody who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible.

"To date, we have already raised £105,000 and money raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives," she said.

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Fundraising money can be paid online, by phone, by cheque or in person at a Cancer Research UK shop.

For information on returning sponsorship money, or to make a donation, visit raceforlife.org