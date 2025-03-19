Milton Keynes Islamic group impresses MPs in House of Commons with its art and culture

Members of the Milton Keynes Islamic Arts & Culture group have presented a showcase of their work to MPs in the House of Commons.

The members explained their STEM(A) exhibitions to numerous parliamentarians, including the Deputy Speaker of the House and the group’s patron, Countess Elizabeth Howe.

The exhibition was a key feature of MK’s City of Codes and Light Festival, co-produced by young people in collaboration with MKIAC, enriching lives through the fusion of arts and culture.

MKIAC has established a benchmark digital programme in Milton Keynes by integrating AI with art.

The organisation recently received the STEAM Award for EDI, sponsored by FCDO Services, in recognition of its work highlighting the contributions of Islamic civilisation—particularly in mathematics, a foundational element of Islamic arts and culture.

Last year MKIAC created "Theatre in the sky" using 4oo drones producing amazing art display, attend over 18000 people from diverse commuities.

A spokesperson said: “As a city of innovation, Milton Keynes is home to dynamic technology sectors that have the potential to lead the way in merging arts and creativity with cutting-edge advancements. This ensures that emerging pioneers continue to thrive in an environment where technology and artistic expression go hand in hand.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our partners and sponsors, including Arts Council England, MK City Council, and our MP Emily Darlington, for her invaluable support.”

For further information and to get involved with MKIAC through volunteering, programming opportunities or supporting at events, please contact [email protected] and visit www.mkiac.org.

Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture is a national award-winning charity and Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation.

The spokesperson said: “ We are dedicated to enriching communities through the exploration and celebration of Islamic arts, heritage, and culture. Established in the wake of 9/11, MKIAC’s mission is to create spaces for understanding, promote cultural exchange, and foster unity across diverse communities by using the transformative power of arts and education.

