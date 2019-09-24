Milton Keynes jeweller launches world's first £100,000 advent calendar

A Milton Keynes jeweller has announced the launch of a world-first £100,000 advent calendar, featuring a dazzling piece of diamond jewellery for every day of advent.

The calendar from Beaverbrooks in Midsummer Arcade Central has a different diamond product for each day of the festive countdown, with an extra special gift on Christmas Day.

The 100,000 advent calendar

There is a selection of diamond rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, watches and jewellery sets. These include a Once Platinum Diamond Solitaire Ring worth £26,000 and a 9ct White Gold Diamond Pendant from Beaverbrooks’ True Connections collection, which was created exclusively for the brand’s 100th birthday.

Other products include pieces from the jewellers’ Beyond Brilliance collection, including the £4,250 Beyond Brilliance 18ct White Gold and Rose Gold Diamond Earrings, which feature the world’s first 100 faceted diamond. Each diamond in the collection creates almost twice the flashes of light of the usual 57 facet brilliant diamond, for the 'sparkliest Christmas ever', say Beaverbrooks.

The diamond-a-day advent calendar retails at £100,000 which is more than £23,000 less than purchasing the pieces of jewellery individually.

Erica Young, store manager at Beaverbrooks Milton Keynes, said: “For a century, we’ve been passionate about diamonds, so we’re extremely excited to announce the launch of our diamond-a-day advent calendar in celebration of our 100th Christmas at Beaverbrooks.

The Beaverbrooks calendar

“Creating an advent calendar from some of our most beautiful diamond products has been a huge milestone for us, with each piece hand-selected to ensure the utmost beauty and sparkle in every drawer.

“We’ve been a part of Milton Keynes’s treasured Christmas memories for a century, helping them choose the most meaningful gifts for their loved ones.

"Never mind chocolate, this really is the dream advent calendar for diamond and jewellery lovers!”

Find out more about the calendar online here.