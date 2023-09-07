Milton Keynes Job Show is back - and there's 10,000 opportunities for people to find work

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The MK Job Show is taking place at the centre:mk tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday – and organisers say there are 10,000 job opportunities on offer for local people.

More than 60 organisations are taking part in Middleton hall across the weekend, including sponsors, Silverstone, BP Pulse, British Transport Police, Lockheed Martin, Milton Keynes University Hospital, NHS Foundation Trust, Network Rail, Santander, Escapade and the main sponsor, the University of Bedfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attendees will have the chance to meet with top employers in a range of industries and sectors, attend informative seminars and workshops, receive CV and interview advice from experts in their field, and even apply for jobs directly.

Last year's show show in Milton Keynes was a great success

Mike Bickerdike, Founder of MK Job Show commented: “This year’s MK Job Show is the perfect opportunity for those, young or old, who are wanting to change the direction of their career pathways. There has never been a better time to change career paths due to the ever-increasing cost of living and the amount of local job vacancies available to explore.

“Attendees will get the opportunity to introduce themselves first-hand to their potential new employer, so we strongly advise everyone to bring along copies of their CV, business cards and utilise the event to the best of their ability.”

Over the years thousands of people have secured a new job at the MK Job Show. It’s described as “an incredible opportunity” to become part of the vibrant job market in MK.