Milton Keynes key workers and residents say ‘Thank You’ during Platinum Jubilee Pageant

They joined 250 people from Milton Keynes, London and Thurro ck to carry silk flags, scarves and scrolls designed and made in their local communities in a project developed by the internationally renowned company Kinetika.

30 of the hand-painted MK Mandala flags were designed between April and July 2021 for IF: Milton Keynes International Festival. A further 20 were designed as part of Celebrate Milton Keynes in centre:mk earlier this year. Inspired by the MK Rose, the MK Mandalas represented iconic symbols of Milton Keynes and celebrated the city’s diversity, its young people and its green and blue spaces.

More than 200 people were involved in the project including Broughton & Brooklands Community Connectors, Camphill Communities, The Frank Moran Centre, Friends & Families MK, Grand Mentors from Volunteering Matters, the Milton Keynes Hindu Association, MC ACT, MK Collective: Artists & Makers, Sew & Grow and Childcare Pathways.

Key workers and residents from Milton Keynes took part in the Queen's Jubilee pageant last Sunday

Students from Arts1 danced around the three queens with colourful silk flags representing environmental themes as a pledge from young people to take care of our planet.

The Thank You Dance was created by co-artistic directors, Ali Pretty from Kinetika, and choreographer Jeanefer Jean Charles who was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year. The Milton Keynes participation was organised by The Stables and supported by Milton Keynes Council, Arts Council England and centre:mk.

Producer, Rachel Wright, said: “It was fantastic pay tribute to the key workers, the community and the Queen for her 70 years of service, and to see all of the participants enjoying the crowds in the Mall and in front of Buckingham Palace.”

Shobhna Padhiar who took part in the pageant as a representative of Milton Keynes Hindu Association, said: “I felt very proud, honoured and privileged to have been able to represent my community in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

