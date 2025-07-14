Milton Keynes City Council’s Labour Group is to put forward a motion backing a campaign to improve parental leave rights.

The group is set to put forward a motion at a full council meeting on Wednesday July 16 calling for The Joy of Six campaign to be added as an amendment to the UK Employment Rights Bill.

The campaign calls on the Government to review its current paternity and second parental leave offers, and instead offer new fathers two weeks fully paid leave, followed by a further four weeks of flexible paid leave within the baby’s first year.

Under current rules, new fathers and second parents in the UK are entitled to just two weeks of statutory paternity leave at £187.18 per week.

The Joy of Six campaign is backed by organisations including the Fatherhood Institute, DadPad, a guide for new fathers developed in conjunction with the National Health Service and trade unions.

Milton Keynes Labour Group has already made changes to local policies including introducing formal parental leave for councillors.

It is now pushing for change at national level, with a call for it to be added to the UK Employment Rights Bill.

Labour councillor for the Loughton & Shenley ward Leo Montague, who will be moving the motion at this week’s meeting said: “Many parents in Milton Keynes and across the country are forced to make a difficult decision between spending time bonding with their newborn and working to pay bills.

“The current system is outdated and parental leave rights in the UK falls behind those in other comparable highly-developed economies. “New fathers and second parents should be able to take time off work when their new baby is born, without having to worry about financial security.

“The ‘Joy of Six’ campaign is about giving families the time they need to bond and begin their journey together with proper support.”