Milton Keynes landscaping company in the running for best pun name in the nation

A city landscaping company could be voted the nation’s best pun name for its risqué title.

Easy Lay Landscaping is a family business run by James Gates, specialising in patios, decking, fencing and artificial grass.

The play on words in the name impressed the judges of this year’s Britain’s Best Small Business name competition, run by King of Puns comedian Darren Walsh in partnership with Simply Business insurance company in a bid to find the funniest company name.

The name of Milton Keynes company Easy Lay Landscaping made judges titter

As a result, Easy Lay has been chosen for a national shortlist and is in the running to win the £2,500 cash prize.

The voting is now open to the public to choose their winner before voting closes on the May 13. You can cast your vote here.

Research by Simply Business revealed that a witty or funny business name has a significant role in helping small businesses succeed, with half (51%) of consumers saying they’re likely (35%) or very likely (16%) to shop at a small business with a funny or witty business name. Almost two thirds (65%) of consumers say a funny or witty business name tells them a business is imaginative and original. Moreover four in five (81%) consumers prefer to shop with a small or local business over a large, well-known, international business.

Bea Montoya, COO at Simply Business said “We’ve seen many memorable entries to this year’s Britain’s Best Small Business Name competition, and it’s a credit to the creativity and innovation of the nation’s SME owners. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and this competition sums up the wonderful spirit and humour that they bring to their businesses every day.

"“We’re delighted to be able to award one small business owner with the £2,500 cash prize, particularly as all SMEs are facing an incredibly challenging set of circumstances in the current economic environment. Vote for your favourite small business name now to have your say in who wins the title of Britain’s Best Small Business Name!”

Darren Walsh said “Puns and wordplay seem to have a special place in British culture, so it’s heartening to see that type of humour is central to the names of so many small businesses.It’s been a tough job to whittle down the thousands of entries to a shortlist of ten, but I’m sure these business names will trigger a few involuntary laughs from the public."

The full shortlist for 2024 includes:

Barber Streisand – barbers in London

Furry Godmothers, Dog groomers in Newport

Lord Of The Bins, Waste clearance in Brighton

Poke Nom, Hawaiian Street food in London

Prints Charming, Printing shop in Fife

Surelock Homes, Locksmiths in Hastings

Thready or Knott, Embroidery shop in Chester

Tikka Chance On Me, Indian-inspired street food in Manchester

Top Of The Clops, Equestrian shop in Somerset

Other funny entrants included:

Pane in the Glass - window and door repairs firm in Norfolk

Get Stuffed - takeaway restaurant in Shadwell, London

Curl Up and Dye - hairdressing salon in Kingston, South London

Rough Around The Hedges - mobile gardener in Elmbridge, Surrey.