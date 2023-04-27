Milton Keynes law firm offers groundbreaking cheaper divorce - with couples sharing the same lawyer

A law firm in MK is offering a new and cheaper ‘one couple, one lawyer’ approach to divorce.

HCR Hewitsons’ Family Law team say the move is paving the way for more amicable divorces.

Their new ‘Unified in Separation (US)’ legal service will allow divorce to be managed by a single lawyer, rather than having one lawyer for each party.

HCR Hewitsons lawyers Sally Robinson and James Grigg

James Grigg, the firm’s head of family law, said: “We understand the emotional pressures and complexities of divorce. That’s why we’re delighted to launch this ground-breaking service to help couples to achieve their shared objectives, without the conflict and costs of going to court.

“Couples using ‘US’ will receive advice on a joint beneficial basis to reach an agreement on one or all aspects of their separation. It is only suitable where there is no imbalance of power and where both parties are in the right frame of mind.”

Sally Robinson, partner at HCR Hewitsons’ Central England Office said: “Since the introduction of no-fault divorce, we’re increasingly seeing a shift in the region of couples wanting to take a more amicable approach.

"Of course, this service is very much case-specific and couples must meet the criteria.”

No fault divorce came into effect in April 2022 with the aim of reducing conflict between couples.